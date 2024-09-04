Anti-dengue drive stepped up in Tiruchi

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up its anti-dengue and mosquito source reduction measures in the city.

To eliminate the outbreak of dengue, sanitary workers and domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) involved in curbing mosquito breeding have been instructed to intensify the dengue prevention drive. Anti-mosquito fogging is being carried out in all 65 wards using portable machines available in all wards and high-power fogging trucks in all five zones.

The civic body has increased the workforce to 350 DBCs to identify and eliminate dengue sources in all five zones. They would check containers and potential dengue-source objects from the terraces and backyards of households and commercial establishments.

The workers are carrying out doorstep inspections to sensitize residents and suggest preventive measures to avoid dengue outbreaks. They have also been asked to monitor residences once every three days to prevent potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes and cover closely packed residential streets and slum areas on priority.

“Disinfection of surroundings with bleaching powder, regular monitoring of water pipelines in case of leakage or damage and fogging of mosquito repellent are being carried out in all wards to check the incidence of dengue. The ongoing anti-dengue drive will gradually be intensified,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

Although the city has registered an increase in fever cases in the past week, there are no active dengue cases at present. “Fever camps are being held to identify hotspots where fever cases were reported. We have stepped up surveillance measures and will monitor the congested areas closely,” he added.

The civic body has been conducting surveys and fever camps in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas. As many as 18 fever camps are conducted every day in urban primary health centres in the morning and evening.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has initiated measures to diagnose and treat patients with dengue and other fever-related cases in separate wards.

