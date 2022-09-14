Anti-dengue drive intensified in Tiruchi

Conservancy workers spray mosquito repellent in residential areas in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Against the backdrop of intermittent rains, dengue cases in Tiruchi witnessed a rise, prompting the district administration to step up preventive measures.

The emergence of fresh fever cases has reflected in an increase in efforts to eliminate potential breeding grounds of mosquitoes. Corporation officials said that more than ten dengue cases were reported across the zones.

Sanitary workers and those involved in curbing mosquito-breeding across the district have been instructed to intensify dengue prevention drive after multiple cases were reported in various parts of the city in the last few weeks.

According to a senior official, workers have been asked to monitor residences once every seven days to prevent the infection from spreading. The larvae take time to develop, and regular monitoring can prevent their formation into adult mosquitos, he said.

The health department has appointed a team to conduct dengue awareness campaigns and carry out preventive measures including surveys and fever camps in every ward, particularly in areas where more cases were reported. The workers have been equipped with anti-mosquito fogging machines and instructed to cover affected areas frequently.

The public and commercial establishments are urged to quickly dispose of garbage, especially degradable items. “Disinfection of surroundings with bleaching powder, regular monitoring of water pipelines in case of leakage or damage, and fogging of mosquito repellent are being carried out in all wards to check the incidence of dengue fever,” a health official said.

Healthcare centres and hospitals are open round-the-clock and are well-equipped with necessary medication to treat patients, he added.