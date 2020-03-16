Anti-CAA protests are spontaneous, says SDPI state president Nellai Mubarak

The ongoing anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in the State were spontaneous and not instigated, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state president Nellai Mubarak claimed on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Mubarak said it was not only minority communities but all sections of the society that were involved in the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Tamil Nadu. Hence, the State government should invite all sections to hold discussions with them on this crucial issue, he further said.

He said nobody was opposed to carrying out population census that was being done in a regular manner adding that the SDPI was opposed to National Population Register based on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier, the party’s State general body meeting was convened under the leadership of Mr. Mubarak here. The meeting adopted resolutions against the Population Register and National Register of Citizens and demanding a judicial inquiry headed by a High Court Judge into the recent riots in Delhi.