Anti-CAA protesters withdraw money from bank accounts

12 March 2020 20:45 IST

A section of people residing in Keezhavasal area in Thanjavur Corporation withdrew their money from their respective savings bank accounts on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A group of women and men approached a couple of nationalised banks in Keezhavasal on Thursday morning and presented withdrawal slips to draw the entire balance amount that was available in their respective savings bank accounts.

Baffled by the sudden increase in the number of withdrawals, the banks staff pleaded with the customer to wait for some time until the bank branches arranged for sufficient funds for disbursement.

After drawing their money, the women and men staged dharnas near the bank branches raising slogans against the CAA and announced that they would deposit their money in the banks only after their demands, including financial assistance for those injured in the clash at Washermenpet and suspension of government officials who were instrumental for the attack on CAA protesters at Washermenpet, were met.

Meanwhile, enquiries with the authorities revealed that little over ₹3 lakh had been withdrawn by a group of protesters from their bank accounts.