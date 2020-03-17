Anti-CAA protesters petition Collector in Tiruchi

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, who have been staging a sit-in agitation at the Uzhavar Sandhai grounds in the city over the past 29 days, marched to the Collectorate on Monday to submit a petition to the Collector demanding that the government pass a resolution against the Act in the Assembly.

Over 2,000 protesters walked from Uzhavar Sandhai to the Collectorate to submit a petition at the grievances meeting. The protesters, who had gathered at the Collectors Office Road, said that they would not leave until the Collector met them.

Zakir Hussain, a representative, told reporters that the State government should declare that it would not implement the National Registry of Citizens.

“There are six additional questions in the NPR, including place of birth of individual and parents. We do not want the removal of any of these questions. We want them to stop the entire data collection,” he said.

The protesters also demanded the withdrawal of cases booked against anti-CAA protesters across the State.

Collector S. Sivarasu met the protesters outside the Collectorate later in the afternoon and requested them to disperse.

“The Tamil Nadu government has requested to avoid public gatherings following the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. You should not put yourself at risk at a time like this,” he told them.

Mr. Sivarasu said he would communicate the concerns of the protesters to the government, after which the protesters dispersed.