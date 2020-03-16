Anti-CAA protesters intensify deposit withdrawal agitation

TIRUVARUR

A section of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Tiruvarur district resorted to the withdrawal of funds from their bank accounts on Monday.

A group of people at Adiyakkamangalam went to a nationalised bank in their area and submitted withdrawal slips indicating their intention to draw the entire balance amount in their respective savings bank accounts and some of them also closed the fixed deposits standing in their names.

A sum of about ₹ 25 lakh was said to have been withdrawn by the anti-CAA protesters at Adiyakkamangalam in the particular branch on Monday. However, when they approached a private bank with a similar intention, they were pacified by the bank staff.

A huge amount of money was said to have been withdrawn from the savings accounts of anti-CAA protesters from six banks in Muthupettai, three in Koothanallur and one in Adiyakkamangalam, sources said.