ANPR cameras to come up at 20 more places in Tiruchi

Installation work is in progress; to be commissioned by month-end

The City Police are to bring 20 more spots within its limits under round-the-clock monitoring by installing the advanced Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. Work is under way to install the cameras to improve surveillance, enforcement and identify violators of traffic rules.

The new locations are: Head Post Office junction, Melapudur junction, Mannarpuram, entry and exit points at Panchapur on the city border, Viralimalai Junction, Aristo roundabout, near Ramakrishna bridge, Mambazhasalai, Karur Bypass Road, 11th Cross Street at Thillai Nagar, Nachiarkoil junction in Woraiyur area, Prabhat roundabout at Palakkarai and G-Corner adjoining Chennai Bypass Road. Presently, ANPR cameras are functioning at three places: near the Collectorate, Main Guard Gate and Tiruvanaikoil junction.

The cameras had been procured under Road Safety Fund, said R. Mutharasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic). The cameras would be connected to the modern police control room. It had been planned to complete the installation work by this month-end and commission them, he said.

The cameras would capture the image of the registration number of the erring vehicles so that the traffic police could trace them and take action against them. The cameras would also be of use for the investigators probing crimes to identify vehicles used for committing offences within the city limits and those that had passed through the city.

The City Traffic Police personnel had booked 2,176 cases of drunken driving from January this year to July 12, besides registering 9,764 cases against people who talked over cell phone while driving; about 35,000 cases for not wearing seat belts in cars; 2,500 cases of overspeeding; and over 2,700 cases against goods vehicles that ferried passengers. As many as 47 fatal accident cases and as many casualties were also recorded during this period - it is 2% less than the corresponding period last year, Mr. Mutharasu said.