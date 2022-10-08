ANPR camera comes up at Palpannai

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 08, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, inaugurating an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera at Palpannai in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan, on Saturday inaugurated an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera at Palpannai in the city. It has been installed at Palpannai, a busy junction on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway, with the sponsorship of Muthoot Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Mr. Karthikeyan said that it would be helpful to monitor the vehicles entering the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another ANPR camera has been installed on Karur Bypass road. Steps would be taken to install such cameras wherever required.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app