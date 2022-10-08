Tiruchirapalli

ANPR camera comes up at Palpannai

G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, inaugurating an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera at Palpannai in Tiruchi on Saturday.

G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, inaugurating an Automatic Number Plate Recognition camera at Palpannai in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan, on Saturday inaugurated an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera at Palpannai in the city. It has been installed at Palpannai, a busy junction on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway, with the sponsorship of Muthoot Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Mr. Karthikeyan said that it would be helpful to monitor the vehicles entering the city.

Another ANPR camera has been installed on Karur Bypass road. Steps would be taken to install such cameras wherever required.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2022 8:32:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/anpr-camera-comes-up-at-palpannai/article65985482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY