Another traffic bottleneck adds to road woes

The Karur Bypass Road-Tiruchi-Karur Highway intersection near Kalaignar Arivalayam in the city is fast emerging as the latest traffic bottleneck if the frequent traffic snarls are any indication.

The establishment of a temporary bus halt for mofussil buses on Karur route immediately after the descent of the road overbridge on Karur Bypass Road has also compounded the woes of motorists as often the bus crew halt their vehicles haphazardly, blocking traffic coming behind.

In the recent years, Karur Bypass Road, connecting Salai Road and Tiruchi-Karur Highway, has emerged as one of the arterial roads in the city. It has also emerged as an important entry route for vehicles coming from the northern and western districts of the State. Mofussil buses and other vehicles from these districts enter the city via this road to go via Anna Nagar Link Road to reach Central Bus Stand.

A majority of motorists also prefer the road to reach Thillai Nagar from Chathram Bus Stand instead of going via the heavily congested Main Guard Gate area. Heavy vehicles heading towards Chennai and Karur highways also use the road to exit the city.

Already, the other end of the road — the Salai Road intersection — has been witnessing heavy traffic pile-ups almost right through the day. Now the other end of the road is also witnessing log jams, much to the exasperation of road users.

During peak hours, traffic pile ups extend right over the road over bridge on the Karur Bypass Road and almost up to Kamarajar Statue near Chathram Bus Stand.

The situation turns worse on suba muhurtham days as a few marriage halls are located around the road intersection.

An automatic traffic signal installed several years ago remains defunct.

A lone traffic cop posted at the intersection often struggles to clear the vehicles converging from three directions at the spot.

“We experience a torrid time during the peak hours on both ends of the road. Often vehicles transporting school and college students are delayed due to the hold ups here,” observed Ravi, an autorickshaw driver, who was caught in a traffic hold-up on the bridge on Monday.

Several motorists are critical of the police for locating the temporary bus halt for moffusil buses right at the descent of the bridge. The temporary halt was established following the closure of Chathram Bus Stand for redevelopment under the Smart City Mission.

“The bus halt is also situated in unhygienic and insecure surroundings. A proper bus halt should be established. It only betrays the poor planning by authorities,” said N. Ramakrishnan, founder, MGR Nalpani Mandram.

Motorists feel that the bus halt can be located some distance away on Tiruchi-Karur Highway so that movement of other vehicles are not obstructed whenever a mofussil bus halts there.

They also demand that more traffic cops be posted to regulate the traffic at this intersection and also near Chinthamani round about. Bumper-to-bumper traffic is a common sight between Cauvery bridge signal and Chinthamani Anna Statue.

Motorists have also been repeatedly highlighting the problem faced at Salai Road intersection. Often they get their turn to cross over the intersection only in third round of green signal.

The poor condition of the road on the extreme left side while approaching the intersection from Karur Bypass Road also makes it difficult for vehicles to negotiate the approach towards the signal.

“Police should take effective steps to streamline traffic at this intersection rather than just making announcements on a public address system,” said Gopalakrishnan, a regular commuter.