Another student tests positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district
The student’s classmates will be tested, health officials said
A student of the Government Higher Secondary School in Gandharvakottai reported COVID-19 positive on Thursday.
The girl student of class 12, had suffered from fever from September 4 onwards and had taken leave. She had visited a testing facility on her own and taken the RT-PCR test, official sources of the Health Department said.
Following this, the Health Department had undertaken disinfection and sanitation work on the school campus at Gandharvakottai. The girl’s classmates -- around 20 of them, teachers and primary contacts including her family will be tested, the official added.
A student from Kulamangalam in Pudukottai district tested positive for the virus a few days ago.
