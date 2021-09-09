Another student tests positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district

The student’s classmates will be tested, health officials said

A student of the Government Higher Secondary School in Gandharvakottai reported COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

The girl student of class 12, had suffered from fever from September 4 onwards and had taken leave. She had visited a testing facility on her own and taken the RT-PCR test, official sources of the Health Department said.

Following this, the Health Department had undertaken disinfection and sanitation work on the school campus at Gandharvakottai. The girl’s classmates -- around 20 of them, teachers and primary contacts including her family will be tested, the official added.

A student from Kulamangalam in Pudukottai district tested positive for the virus a few days ago.