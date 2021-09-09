Tiruchirapalli

Another student tests positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district

A student of the Government Higher Secondary School in Gandharvakottai reported COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

The girl student of class 12, had suffered from fever from September 4 onwards and had taken leave. She had visited a testing facility on her own and taken the RT-PCR test, official sources of the Health Department said.

Following this, the Health Department had undertaken disinfection and sanitation work on the school campus at Gandharvakottai. The girl’s classmates -- around 20 of them, teachers and primary contacts including her family will be tested, the official added.

A student from Kulamangalam in Pudukottai district tested positive for the virus a few days ago.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 11:37:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/another-student-tests-positive-for-covid-19-in-pudukottai-district/article36375516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY