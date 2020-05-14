Tiruchirapalli

Another shipment of vegetables exported to Singapore from Tiruchi

The special flight operated by SpiceJet, carried around 13.3 tonnes of vegetables, fruits and flowers to Singapore

Another consignment of perishable cargo was exported to Singapore by a special SpiceJet passenger flight that was operated from here late on Wednesday.

The special flight carried around 13.3 tonnes of vegetables, fruits and flowers to Singapore. A major portion of the consignment was assorted vegetables, airport sources told The Hindu. A portion of the perishables was meant for Kuala Lumpur. The flight left for Singapore at around 11.20 p.m.

This is the second consignment of cargo being lifted from the Tiruchi airport during the lockdown. The first shipment also containing vegetables and flowers was flown to Singapore last Friday by an exclusive cargo flight operated by SpiceJet.

A special cargo charter flight would be operated by IndiGo airlines in the late hours on Friday from here. The aircraft landed here from Singapore on Thursday morning, and would depart with cargo on Friday night.

Normally, vegetables, fruits and flowers are regularly exported from Tiruchi to various destinations by passenger flights.

