Another rocket shell found in Kollidam river bed detonated safely

Another unexploded shell was discovered in the Kollidam river bed near Jeeyapuram, just weeks after a similar shell was found in the same area.

The shell was found by a group of passersby who noticed it near the bathing steps in the Kollidam river bed at Andhanallur. They promptly alerted Jeeyapuram police, who retrieved it on Friday. The first shell, detected on October 30, was similar to this one.

Following a request from the Jeeyapuram police to the Tiruchi city police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel were called in to examine the area and assess the shell’s condition. The shell was identical to the earlier one in weight and dimensions, weighing about 3.8 kg and measuring 60 cm in length.

The disposal operation took place on Saturday afternoon, about 2 km from Mukkombu near the Kollidam river. In a 4-foot-deep pit, the shell was detonated to ensure it was fully neutralised.

To prevent any accidents, the disposal was scheduled in the afternoon when the area was less crowded. Medical teams were on standby as a precaution, ensuring safety during the operation, police sources said.

A senior official in the Jeeyapuram police said they were planning to use a mine sweeper to check if more such shells were under or near river bed areas. Further investigations were on, he added.