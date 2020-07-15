Another railway workshop employee tests positive

A senior section engineer of Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi has tested positive.
The wagon assembly shop, where the engineer was working, has been closed for disinfection of the premises. Sixteen employees, who were primary contacts, have been asked to remain in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Workshop authorities say the engineer attended duty on July 9 and was on leave since then. He had submitted his sample at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and received the result on Tuesday.
The wagon assembly shop was disinfected in the morning and reopened in the afternoon.
This is the fifth positive case at the railway workshop, which has been functioning with total workforce since June. A senior technician died recently even before his test result, confirming infection, was out.
