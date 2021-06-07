Tiruchirapalli

Another Oxygen Express arrives in Tiruchi

Another Oxygen Express carrying about 85.9 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen arrived here on Monday from Rourkela in Odisha. The train had four containers of liquid medical oxygen.

Oxygen was loaded in tankers and sent by road to government hospitals in Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal and Pudukottai, said railway sources here.

A couple of days ago, an Oxygen Expres carrying about 80 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Tiruchi from Bhilai to meet the requirements of various government hospitals in Tiruchi and neighourbing districts.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 10:42:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/another-oxygen-express-arrives-in-tiruchi/article34754128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY