Another Oxygen Express arrives in Tiruchi

Another Oxygen Express carrying about 85.9 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen arrived here on Monday from Rourkela in Odisha. The train had four containers of liquid medical oxygen.

Oxygen was loaded in tankers and sent by road to government hospitals in Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal and Pudukottai, said railway sources here.

A couple of days ago, an Oxygen Expres carrying about 80 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Tiruchi from Bhilai to meet the requirements of various government hospitals in Tiruchi and neighourbing districts.