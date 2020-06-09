Another one flutters by

Another butterfly species has been sighted at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam, taking the total tally of species recorded so far to 111.

The Common Shot Silverline was the latest species to be spotted on Sunday by a team of officials from the forest department and a Junior Research Fellow (zoology) monitoring the insects inside the 27-acre conservatory.

The lush green environment inside the conservatory, which is located between the Cauvery and the Coleroon on reserve forest land, is a major factor that attracts different shades of butterflies. Add to it the optimum weather conditions and about 300 plant species.

The conservatory was thrown open to visitors in November 2015.

Butterfly species recorded earlier at the conservatory include Grass Demon, Straight Swift, Grass Jewel, Peacock Royal, Apefly, Red Pierrot, Zebra Blue, Large Oakblue, Pale Grassblue, Blue Pansy, Peacock Pansy, Striped Albatross, Blue Tiger and Double Branded Crow.

The conservatory, which boasts of a host of facilities, lures various bird species as well. Forest officials say they have recently spotted the 86th bird species — Small Pratincole — commonly seen on rivers and lakes.

The bird species recorded earlier at the conservatory include Black Stork, a winter migrant bird, Crested Serpant Eagle, Blue Rock Thrush, Mottled Wood Owl, Short Toed Snake Eagle and White Eyed Buzzard.

The sprawling premises comprises an indoor conservatory, amphitheatre, information centre, eco shop, boating facility and children’s park.

Although the conservatory has remained shut since late March due to the lockdown, regular maintenance works and watering of plants are being carried out, say the officials.

The conservatory has turned out to be a major tourist attraction with visitors’ footfalls steadily rising over the years, touching 11 lakh prior to the lockdown, the officials say.