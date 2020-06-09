Another feather in the cap

TIRUCHI

09 June 2020 23:25 IST

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has been ranked first among government arts and science universities in Tamil Nadu in the recently released ‘Education World India Higher Education Rankings 2020-21’.

BDU has been ranked second among all universities in the State next only to Anna University, and shares the 19th position with Delhi Technological University among government universities at the national level.

In the assessment based on 10 critical parameters including curriculum, faculty competence, research and innovation, placement and infrastructure, BDU secured 989 out of 1,300 points. The ranking was based on both factual objective criteria and perception of the university from sample respondents.

Advertising

Advertising

The objective data include publications by faculty in refereed journals and number of citations of the published papers. The peer perception survey includes faculty, final year students, and industry representatives from 25 different cities countrywide, BDU Registrar Gopinath Ganapathy said in a press release.