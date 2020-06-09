Tiruchirapalli

Another feather in the cap

Bharathidasan University (BDU) has been ranked first among government arts and science universities in Tamil Nadu in the recently released ‘Education World India Higher Education Rankings 2020-21’.

BDU has been ranked second among all universities in the State next only to Anna University, and shares the 19th position with Delhi Technological University among government universities at the national level.

In the assessment based on 10 critical parameters including curriculum, faculty competence, research and innovation, placement and infrastructure, BDU secured 989 out of 1,300 points. The ranking was based on both factual objective criteria and perception of the university from sample respondents.

The objective data include publications by faculty in refereed journals and number of citations of the published papers. The peer perception survey includes faculty, final year students, and industry representatives from 25 different cities countrywide, BDU Registrar Gopinath Ganapathy said in a press release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:27:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/another-feather-in-the-cap/article31790698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY