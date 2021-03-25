Another COVID-19 cluster surfaces at Orathanadu

Thanjavur

25 March 2021 17:54 IST

Twenty persons attached to a educational institution at Orathanadu have tested positive for COVID- 19 on Wednesday.

According to Collector M. Govinda Rao it had come to light recently that an individual attached to the institution had contracted the infection. Hence, the health department personnel visited the institution on March 24 and took samples from 430 persons on the campus.

Advertising

Advertising

Out this, 20 have tested positive. As the results came out on Wednesday night, the entire campus was sanitised on Thursday though the functioning of the institution has been switched over to online mode, he added.

A total of 199 school and college students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks, the Collector said. Of them, 110 have returned home from hospitals where they were treated for the infection. The health condition of the remaining students was stable, he added.

He also called upon the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection.