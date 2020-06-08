Another batch of expats arrives from Kuwait

TIRUCHI

Another batch of 113 persons from various parts of the State arrived here by a Kuwait Airways flight on Monday.

The flight landed at around 4.45 p.m. after which all the passengers were screened by state medical teams deployed at the airport. An official press release said none had symptoms of COVID-19 and the passengers were sent to the respective district by special buses. The same flight later carried 5,870 kilograms of perishable cargo to Kuwait.

Meanwhile, a total number of 688 migrant labourers who were working in 13 districts were sent back to Chattisgarh State from Tiruchi Junction by a Shramik special train on Monday.