Another attempt made to break stalemate over ROB

In yet another attempt to get a piece of Defence land for completing the incomplete multi-level road over bridge near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi, the district administration has proposed to offer, in exchange, land of equal value from the adjacent Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion grounds.

The move comes in the wake of the “inordinate delay” in transferring a piece of land sought by the State Highways Department from the Defence Ministry for the construction of the multi-level road over bridge (ROB) near Tiruchi Junction.

Construction of the overbridge remains suspended for more than two years now. Nearly 90% of the first stage of the project has been completed but for the Chennai arm of the bridge, which needs to be connected to a new approach road to be laid across a piece of Defence land. The Chennai arm is the final segment of the first stage of the project.

Only upon getting the piece of about 67 cents of land that the first stage of the multi-level bridge, which is planned to be built in two stages, would be completed. The department had sought totally 2,685 square metres of Defence land for the project, which envisages replacing the existing narrow bridge across the railway lines with a multi-level bridge. The old narrow bridge would have to be dismantled for the construction of second stage of project. The first stage of the bridge was scheduled to be completed by February 2017 and the second by 2019.

Despite several attempts to take up the issue with successive Defence Ministers and several rounds of talks between the State and Centre, stalemate had persisted over the land transfer. The State government had offered land of equal value in Kanchepuram in lieu of Defence lands sought for various infrastructure projects across the State, including the ROB and the airport expansion in Tiruchi. However, the Ministry is said to have sought land of equal value in Chennai city limits, leading to a stalemate.

Last year, the Highways Department requested the Defence Ministry to de-link the transfer of land required for the road over bridge (ROB) from proposals seeking Defence lands for other infrastructure projects in the State and grant enter upon permission so that work on the construction of the pending Chennai arm of the bridge could resume. The Department had suggested that Ministry can grant enter upon permission either by accepting the monetary compensation for the small piece of land or an undertaking from the State government that land of equal value would be provided.

On Wednesday, A. Karthik, Secretary, Highways, who is on a visit to the district to monitor the execution of the kudimaramathu works, inspected the unfinished bridge along with Collector S. Sivarasu and discussed with officials the options available. Following a discussion, M. Sivarasu said that a proposal has been sent to the government suggesting that offering 67 cents in the adjacent TSP Battalion ground may be offered in exchange to get the Defence land. Already some extent of land was taken from the ground on the Edamalaipattipudur side for construction of the bridge.

Official sources here said that the Secretary had assured to take up the issue to expedite the process of getting the Defence land for the project.

Meanwhile, residents of city are also fervently hoping for the early completion of the vital project. “Thousands of office goers, students and other commuters have been facing hardship every day due to the delay in completing the bridge. Accidents have become frequent at the site. We hope the bridge would be completed at the earliest at least after this latest move,” said N. Alagusubramanian, Secretary, Anjali Nagar and Thailammai Nagar Residents Welfare Association.