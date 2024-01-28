ADVERTISEMENT

Annual wetland bird census conducted in Ariyalur

January 28, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Ancy Donal Madonna

The synchronised wetland bird census was conducted at Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary and several other lakes and wetlands in Ariyalur district on Sunday.

Under the supervision of District Forest Officer T. Elangovan, 10 teams consisting of forest officials, volunteers, bird enthusiasts, and college students were formed to conduct the annual census of wetland birds. Each team were deployed in identified locations in the district.

The teams enumerated birds at Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary and nine other locations, including Venganur Lake, Sukran Lake and Ilandaikulam Lake in Ariyalur. At the end of this survey, more than 10,000 birds of over 60 species have been enumerated. It is said that wetland birds from Siberia, Mongolia, Russia, South Asian countries and North India have flocked the district.

Mr. Elangovan said an increased number of wetland birds were sighted at Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary, Venganur, and Sukran lakes.

