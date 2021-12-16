Annual Uroos festival to conclude tomorrow

The annual Uroos festival of Saint Hazarath Hakkeem Shaihu Dawood Kaami Valiyullah Aandavar Dargha, Muthupettai, which commenced during the first week of this month, will conclude on December 18 with the lowering of the Holy Flag.

According to Dargah Managing Trustee S. Rafeek Ahamed Lebbai, the festival began with the hoisting of the Holy Flag on December 5 and the main event of applying sandal paste on the Holy Rowla Shariff was held in the early hours of December 15. Earlier, the holy pot containing the sandal paste was taken out in a procession from the dargha and returned to the starting point after going through the major thoroughfares of Muthupettai.

Later, on the evening of December 15, the Anthikoodu festival was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety, he said and added that a dhuva was performed on the day of hoisting of the Holy Flag invoking the grace of Almighty Allah to protect the people from the impact of the novel coronavirus.