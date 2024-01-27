Annual synchronised wetland bird census begins in Tiruchi region

January 27, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Forest Department commenced a two-day annual synchronised wetland bird census at Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai, and several other lakes and wetlands in Tiruchi region on Saturday.

Under the supervision of Chief Wildlife Warden N. Satheesh and District Forest Officer G. Kiran, the annual synchronised wetland bird census in Tiruchi Forest Division will be conducted in 18 wetlands. The Forest Department had formed teams with four or five field-level staff, a bird expert, bird enthusiasts, volunteers, and college students to conduct enumeration of wetland birds. They were imparted special training programmes and equipped with binoculars and data sheets. Each team would be deployed in identified locations in the district, said R. Saravanakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi.

A total of 18 wetlands were identified by the Forest Department for conducting bird census. On Saturday, the Forest Department staff and volunteers team, comprising about 15 members, conducted census at Kattayankulam, Saalakulam, Poosarikulam, Thiruthalaiyur tank, Keerambur tank, Alathudaiyanpatti big and small tank and Sikkathambur tank in Tiruchi forest division.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the teams would engage in enumeration of wetland birds at Thuraiyur small tank, Koothapar big tank, Tiruverumbur tank, Krishnasamudhiram tank, Killiyur tank, Mukkombu, Tropical Butterfly Conservatory, K. Kallikudi tank, Thayanur tank, Muthukulam tank, Thuraiyur big and small tanks.

The team members walked around the tanks and wetlands to find different species of wetland birds and enumerate their numbers, said official sources and added that besides enumeration of wetland birds, the census also focused on finding out the ecological conditions prevailing in the wetland.

Some of the species of wetland birds recorded by the volunteers include Lesser whistling duck, Indian spot billed duck, Pheasant tailed jacana, Whiskered tern, Black headed ibis, Glossy ibis, Garganey, Cotton pygmy goose, Northern shoveler and Northern pintail, said Forest Department sources and added that there was a steady rise in the diversity of wetland bird species when compared to last year.

The synchronised wetland bird census in the Nagapattinam forest division started at 18 locations in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Saturday. District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar said volunteers and bird enthusiasts conducted the enumeration of wetland birds at Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai which is a Ramsar site, and tanks in Thalainayar, Perunthottam, Thirumullaivasal, and Vettaikaraniruppu. He said the Forest Department had conducted the census in 12 locations last year and decided to add six more wetlands this year.

In Ariyalur district, the Forest Department decided to conduct the census at Karaivetti bird sanctuary and ten other tanks on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.