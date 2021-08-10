Annual festival at Velankanni will take place without devotees

Nagapattinam

10 August 2021 19:23 IST

Stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Nagapattinam district administration on Tuesday announced that the Velankanni Annual Feast 2021 will take place without participation of pilgrims.

The celebration of the annual feast will be telecast live by the shrine management, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said in a press release.

The telecast will be from August 29 to September 8. All lodges in Velankanni town have also been instructed to close down for this duration, and no temporary shops or eateries will be permitted for the festival.

The district administration has already restricted entry to important places of worship in its jurisdiction. There will be no darshan or any religious activity until August 31