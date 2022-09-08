Annual feast of Velankanni Shrine ends

Staff Reporter NAGAPATTINAM
September 08, 2022 18:33 IST

The annual feast of Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health concluded on Thursday with celebration of the nativity of Mother Mary at the Velankanni Shrine in Nagapattinam.

The special feast mass was consecrated by Most Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese, and a special prayer was held for the well-being of the people of the world. The flag of Our Lady was lowered to mark the end of the feast.

The annual feast began on August 29 with the hoisting of the flag on the church premises. Following daily mass and prayers, the celebrations concluded with a car festival on September 7.

Lakhs of devotees took part in the car procession of Our Lady of Good Health which is the biggest event of the 11-day long feast. The celebrations started at around 5.30 pm with the Rosary, Litany and Novena prayer followed by concelebrated Holy Mass by Most Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose.

The car procession began around 7.30 pm with the big car of Our Lady of Velankanni accompanied by six small cars going through the streets of the town before returning to the Basilica.

According to Parish Priest Rev. Fr. S. Arputharaj, a large number of pilgrims from across the world thronged the Basilica as the annual festival was held with the devotees for the first time after two years.

“It was overwhelming to witness lakhs of devotees visiting the shrine during the annual feast after two years of COVID-19 restrictions,” he said

The celebration of the annual feast was telecast live by the shrine management and thousands of devotees from all around the nation tuned in to watch.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the festival. Around 2,000 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, were deployed.

