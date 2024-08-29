Annual feast begins at Velankanni Shrine with flag-hoisting ceremony

The annual festival of Our Lady of Health in Velankanni in Nagapattinam district commenced on Thursday evening with a flag procession followed by the blessing and hoisting of Our Lady’s Flag by Most Rev. T. Sagayaraj, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese.

A large number of pilgrims from across the country thronged the Basilica to attend the 11-day festival. Very Rev. Fr. C. Irudayaraj, Rector; Rev. Fr. S. Arputharaj, Parish Priest and priests accompanied the Bishop in leading the procession. The litany that began after the flag-hoisting was followed by benediction and Holy Mass in Tamil in the Shrine auditorium.

On September 7, the rosary, litany, and novena prayer will be followed by concelebrated Holy Mass and Our Lady’s car procession to be presided over by the Bishop.

A special feast mass will be conducted on September 8 in the Morning Star church to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mother Mary. The feast will conclude with the lowering of Our Lady’s flag in the evening.

During the festival days, services will be held in Tamil, English, Marathi, Konkani, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The car procession of Our Lady of Health will be taken out on all novena days at 8 p.m.