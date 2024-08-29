GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual feast begins at Velankanni Shrine with flag-hoisting ceremony

On September 7, the rosary, litany, and novena prayer will be followed by concelebrated Holy Mass and Our Lady’s car procession to be presided over by the Bishop.

Published - August 29, 2024 08:53 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Flag has been hoisted to mark the beginning of the annual feast of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

Flag has been hoisted to mark the beginning of the annual feast of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni in Nagapattinam on Thursday. | Photo Credit:  R. VENGADESH 

The annual festival of Our Lady of Health in Velankanni in Nagapattinam district commenced on Thursday evening with a flag procession followed by the blessing and hoisting of Our Lady’s Flag by Most Rev. T. Sagayaraj, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese.

A large number of pilgrims from across the country thronged the Basilica to attend the 11-day festival. Very Rev. Fr. C. Irudayaraj, Rector; Rev. Fr. S. Arputharaj, Parish Priest and priests accompanied the Bishop in leading the procession. The litany that began after the flag-hoisting was followed by benediction and Holy Mass in Tamil in the Shrine auditorium.

Flag has been hoisted to mark the beginning of the annual feast of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

Flag has been hoisted to mark the beginning of the annual feast of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni in Nagapattinam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH 

On September 7, the rosary, litany, and novena prayer will be followed by concelebrated Holy Mass and Our Lady’s car procession to be presided over by the Bishop.

A special feast mass will be conducted on September 8 in the Morning Star church to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mother Mary. The feast will conclude with the lowering of Our Lady’s flag in the evening.

During the festival days, services will be held in Tamil, English, Marathi, Konkani, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The car procession of Our Lady of Health will be taken out on all novena days at 8 p.m.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religious festival or holiday / christianity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.