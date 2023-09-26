Annual Deepavali discount sale begins at Co-optex in Tiruchi

September 26, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The annual discount sale for Deepavali at Co-optex outlets in Tiruchi began on Tuesday, with a sales target of ₹300 lakh set for this year’s festive trading.

The promotion was launched at the weaving cooperative’s ‘Podhigai’ outlet by K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration Urban and Water Supply, in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Co-optex regional manager P. Amsaveni and senior officials.

According to an official statement, shoppers will be offered a rebate of 30% on silk and cotton saris sourced from weavers in Coimbatore, Salem, Arani, Tirubhuvanam, among other places. Dhoties, bed linen, curtains, and readymade garments will also be included in the sale.

The ‘Podhigai’ Co-optex sold goods worth ₹138 lakh during last year’s Deepavali promotion and a target of ₹300 lakh has been fixed for 2023, added the statement.

Mr. Nehru appealed to local residents to patronise regional weaving communities by buying handloom goods during the festive season.

In Perambalur, the festival sale was inaugurated by Collector K. Karpagam. While the local Co-optex outlet sold ₹25 lakh worth of products in last year’s festive promotion, a target of ₹55 lakh has been set for 2023, according to an official statement.

The discount will also be applicable to those redeeming their monthly chit saving scheme rewards at Co-optex.