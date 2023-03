March 04, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The annual cultural day, Periyar Annual Cultural Events (PEACE). was held at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam. on Saturday.

Cultural programmes were presented by students and prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions organised in connection with PEACE by the chief guest, Selvarani, chairman, Vallam Town Panchayat, according to a university release.