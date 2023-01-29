ADVERTISEMENT

Annual bird census carried out in Tiruchi district

January 29, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual bird census was carried out by Forest Department officials in the district on Sunday involving bird enthusiasts and volunteers.  The census was undertaken at 15 locations, including Kiliyur lake, Koothappar lake, Mukkombu, Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam , Panchapur lake and Thuraiyur big tank.

A senior Forest Department official said the annual census was carried out in the wetlands in the district. The exercise was carried out all over the State on Sunday. Four teams were constituted for carrying out the census, each consisting of Forest Department officials, bird enthusiasts, students and volunteers. The exercise started at around 6 a.m. and concluded at 11 a.m. 

One of the objectives of the census was to promote and encourage the community to monitor birds and their habitats and create awareness among communities since birds are indicators of health of habitat, ecosystem and environment, the official said. 

Various bird species spotted at Mukkombu included grey heron, Indian peafowl, Asian openbill, painted stork, little cormorant, yellow-billed babbler, black drongo, Brahminy kite and red-vented bulbul, the official further said.

