Annual award for young mathematicians presented

December 22, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The annual awards for young mathematicians instituted in the name of Srinivasa Ramanujan by SASTRA Deemed University, were presented at a function held at SASTRA’s Kumbakonam campus on Thursday.

While the SASTRA-Ramanujan award for the year 2020 was presented to Sgai Evra of Hebrew University, Jerusalem, the award for 2021 was given to Will Sawin of Columbia University, USA. Yunquing Tang of University of California Berkeley has bagged the award for 2022.

The award, which carries a cash prize of US $10,000 and a citation, is given to young mathematicians under the age of 32 in recognition of outstanding contributions to research in the areas influenced by Srinivasa Ramanujan.

N.S.Parthasarathy, Co-Founder of Mindtree, presented the awards at SASTRA Campus, commemorating the birthday of Srinivasa Ramanujan, according to a SASTRA press release. Dr. Evra and Dr. Sawin received the awards in person.

All the three delivered lectures, with Dr. Tang delivering the Srinivasa Ramanujan Birthday commemorative lecture online, at the three-day international conference on Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The Awards Selection Committee Chair Alladi Krishnaswami from University of Florida, and S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA, spoke.