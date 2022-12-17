Announcement regarding increase in paddy bag weight fails to cheer farmers

December 17, 2022 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The recent announcement regarding the proposed increase in paddy procurement weight at the direct purchase centers seems to have not attracted the attention of the farmers, especially those in the Delta districts.

On December 15, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani made an announcement in Thanjavur that steps had been initiated to increase the paddy procurement weight by 10 kilograms from the existing 40 kilograms per bag and added that the officials from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would soon be visiting West Bengal to have discussions with the gunny bag suppliers to modify the size of the bags.

However, the delta farmers point out that though officially the weight of the paddy procured at the DPCs was recorded at 40 kilograms per bag the actual weight per bag procured at the DPCs hover around 43 to 45 kilograms per bag.

The DPC staff claim that the ‘excess’ weight of procurement was made to compensate ‘weight loss’ incurred by them during the storage and transit process. What was more disheartening was that the ‘excess’ weight clause was adopted by the DPC employees while apolitical or non-influential farmers approach the centers to measure their paddy, they lamented.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to increase the weight of paddy procured at DPCs on par with the weight of paddy bags made available for auction at the Regulated Markets in the State.

Pointing out that paddy being made available for purchase by the traders through auction in 75 kilograms weight per bag at the Regulated Markets, the Association secretary, Sundara Vimalanathan in a petition addressed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin demanded that the TNCSC should also follow the same practice.

However, he said that any increase in the paddy procurement weight per bag would be of no use until the practice of extracting ‘extra’ kilograms from farmers to compensate the weight loss during storage and transit was dispensed with.