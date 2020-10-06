Announcement on reopening of schools draws flak in Karaikal

KARAIKAL

06 October 2020 23:24 IST

‘Students must be immunised first’

The announcement by the Puducherry government on reopening of schools from October 8 has apparently caused consternation among a section of parents in Karaikal district.

Teachers in 68 government and private high and higher secondary schools in Karaikal district have received instructions from the School Education Department for attending duty on alternate days to clarify the doubts of students.

“There will be no regular classes. Students who wish to get their doubts clarified by their teachers will be coming to school with the consent of their parents. The teachers have been asked to make sure that there are not more than 10 students in each class,” said Alli, Chief Educational Officer of Karaikal District

The teachers are already engaging the students through online classes. Based on the outcome of the initiative, the students of Class IX and XI will be allowed to attend schools in batches of 10, Ms. Alli said.

The announcement by the Puducherry School Education Departments states that schools in containment zones will continue to remain closed.

In the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu Government cancelling its earlier order on re-opening of schools from the start of October and the Union Home Ministry issuing guidelines for States and Union Territories on re-opening of schools from October 15, the announcement of the Puducherry Government to open the schools at an earlier date has not gone down well with public welfare organisations in Karaikal.

“Schools must be opened only after a vaccine is available for COVID-19 and students are immunised. Else, the lives of students, teachers and parents will be at stake what with the pandemic spreading fast,” S. Anandkumar, president, IAC Karaikal unit, said.

The Puducherry government must desist from budging to the pressure exerted by private school managements to re-open the institutions, he added.