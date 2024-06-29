Announcement on new SIPCOT park in Tiruchi welcomed

The State government’s announcement on establishing one more Small Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park in Tiruchi has been welcomed by the entrepreneurs of the region.

As per the announcement made in the State Assembly by the Industries Minister T.R.P. Raaja, the second SIPCOT park will come up in Tiruverumbur, an area known for its large number of small and medium enterprises. The district’s first industrial park is located at Kannudayanpatti near Manapparai on the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway.

The new park will come up on 150 acres of land. It will have all aspects to facilitate the entrepreneurs to operate their units in a hassle free manner. It is expected that the proposed park will attract investments to the tune of ₹ 225 crore. It is estimated that it will provide direct and indirect employment to 3,000 persons.

Though the officials are yet to identify the land for the park, it is said that it might come up on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway on the outskirts of Thuvakudi or Thuvakudi-Mathur ring road.

“It is our long pending demand to set up an industrial park in the region. We feel happy that the State government has agreed our demand,” said Rajappa Rajkumar, president of the Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association while thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mr. Raaja and T.M. Anbarasan.

S. Gopalakrishnan, secretary of the association, said that there was a good ecosystem for industries in Tiruverumbur as it had a number of fabrication and engineering units. The ecosystem would attract entrepreneurs to get land for their projects at the proposed industrial park. It might attract the entrepreneurs from neighbouring Thanjavur and Pudukottai as well.

Stating that it required a number of steps to establish the park, he said that authorities should take immediate steps to identify the suitable lands.