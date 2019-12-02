Announcement of local body polls puts govt. school teachers in a fix

Announcement of local body polls by the State Election Commission at this time of the year has caused enormous anxiety among teachers of government schools who are racing against time to complete the portions.

Teachers at the higher secondary level who are already lagging behind having to grapple with the new syllabi have their fingers crossed. Since the school teachers are the first priority of the government to be engaged in poll-related work, the teachers say the students in government schools will be the worst sufferers.

“The new syllabi is not only tough but also voluminous. It is simply impractical for us to cover the portions so far. We have not been able to complete even 60% of the portions,” a teacher handling a science subject said.

The general practice of the teachers is to complete the portions before the half-yearly examinations. It is because, after the half-yearly examinations, the teachers will be fully preoccupied with conduct of practical examinations, and revision examinations.

Conduct of separate practicals for Plus One owing to conduct of common exams has only complicated their predicament further.

This year, the schedule was thrown out of gear due to delayed distribution of text books as also the absence of teachers who had to attend orientation sessions on the new syllabi for durations extending from one week to a fortnight.

“The case is different with private schools where the portions were completed during holidays and vacation. The private schools also have the advantage of starting plus two portions for the plus one students. The government schools do not have the leverage to adopt such a practice,” a headmaster said.

“There is very little time left. The possibility to complete the portions does not exist at all,” another headmaster of a government school said.

Festive occasions such as Deepavali, Christmas, New Year, and Pongal also cause distraction among students, and it is extremely difficult to streamline their learning momentum.

But, the conduct of local body polls will be the proverbial last straw on the camel’s back for the teachers who will also fear losing their teaching momentum. The plan for staggered conduct of the polls: for village panchayats and panchayat unions during December, and urban local bodies during January will only make matters worse, the teachers say.