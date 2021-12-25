Tiruchirapalli

Massacre anniversary

The 53rd anniversary of Keezhvenmani massacre, where 44 Dalits were murdered in 1968, was observed here on Saturday. A large number of people, including cadre of the Communist Party of India (M) and the Communist Party of India, visited the village and placed wreath on the memorial raised in the memory of those murdered. K. Balakrishnan, State secretary, CPI (M), G. Ramakrishnan, former State secretary and Selvaraj, Member of Parliament, Nagapattinam, were among those paid their respects. They took a pledge to continue to work for the uplift of the oppressed people.


