March 06, 2023 - TIRUCHI

The 20th-anniversary celebration of Sri Guruguha Gana Saba, Srirangam was held at the Sri Raghavendra Mutt premises in Srirangam on Saturday. As part of the celebration, a Carnatic vocal music concert was performed by ‘Nadha Choodamani’ M.S. Karaikudi Mani. The annual report of the Saba was read out on the occasion, a press release from Shyamala Rangarajan, organiser, Sri Guruguha Gana Saba said.