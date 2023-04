April 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Sunday said the ruling DMK does not regard BJP State president K. Annamalai’s remarks as worthy of consideration.

Mr. Regupathy was responding to a query in a brief interaction with reporters in Pudukottai on the recent controversy triggered by Mr. Annamalai who had levelled corruption allegations against some DMK leaders.