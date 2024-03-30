Annamalai hits out at Left parties

March 30, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Hitting out at Left parties, BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday accused them of being anti-development.

“Everywhere people have come out of Communist ideology. Communists cannot bring development,” he claimed campaigning in support of BJP candidate M. Ramesh Govind here.

“Since 1947, there has not been much development in Nagapattinam as several Communist candidates were elected from here. The MPs did not fight to bring any development here,” he said.

“The drinking water problem here is a major one which the elected representatives from the Left could not resolve. They want to talk only about ideology. We stand for development. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bring development.” he added.

Criticising the DMK, Mr. Annamalai said, “DMK gives chances to contest Lok Sabha elections only to the sons of sitting ministers. Around 11 DMK ministers out of 35 have corruption cases pending against them, ” he alleged.

