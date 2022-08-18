Annamalai demands independent study on efficacy of freebies

K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday said the DMK government must commission an independent study to ascertain if the slew of “freebies” given continuously over the years had actually enabled the growth of Tamil Nadu.

The State government had economic “experts” and nobel laureates on its advisory panel (to the CM). Hence, it should carry out an independent study on the matter, he told reporters at the airport here en route to a public meeting in Pudukottai.

He claimed the “DMK family” had grown through freebie schemes and it had not benefited the people. Tamil Nadu’s financial situation had hit “rock bottom” and the State was on top with respect to financial stress with over ₹6 lakh crore debt.

The DMK government in its one-year rule since 2021 had obtained loans amounting to over ₹1 lakh crore. The State was banking on revenue generated through TASMAC liquor, which achieved record sale on August 14. Tamil Nadu had become a “slave” to liquor, he felt.

The financial parameters of Tamil Nadu was not good compared to Karnataka or Gujarat, he said and wondered on what grounds Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan claimed that the Dravidan model of DMK government was on the path of development.

Claiming Tamil Nadu was fast turning into a mini-Sri Lanka, he alleged that the State was facing a similar situation like that of the island nation in terms of being under a family rule and heavy economic burden faced by the people. People were growing only due to their hard work and not because of the government.