Annamalai calls for cancellation of tender for maternity nutrition kits

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday charged Health Minister Ma. Subramanian with trying to hide an elephant in a room by stating that the lowest bid for supply of maternity nutrition kits was made by a company other than the one mentioned by the BJP.

He told journalists in Kumbakonam that the Health Minister should reveal the names of the companies that quoted lowest bid 1 and lowest bid 2. He claimed that the company that gave the lowest bid had also quoted the price for the same product that the company pinpointed by the BJP had offered to supply. The Minister should also clarify why a second chance was not given to the product offered by Aavin.

Later in Thanjavur, Mr. Annamalai said the tender for supply of maternity nutrition kits should be held back and alleged that Mr Subramanian and Dairy Development Minister S. M. Nasar (who had jurisdiction over Aavin) were making contradictory statements on the issue.