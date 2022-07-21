Annamalai blames govt.’s slackness for Kallakurichi violence

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday blamed the State government’s slackness and police inaction as reasons behind the “deliberate” violence that broke out in a private residential school in Kallakurichi district on Sunday last.

Addressing journalists in Tiruchi, he said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had “escaped” for four days after the death of a class XII girl student of the school which led to the violence.

Replying to a query, Mr. Annamalai accused the government of remaining “silent” on the violence and claimed a CB-CID probe was ordered only after he demanded it. His party had assured the girl’s mother of support.

He said he met Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday morning at Raj Bhavan and handed over documents and annexures relating to the alleged passport scam and the “direct involvement” of the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) and some police officers. It was a serious issue concerning the sovereignty of the country and the Governor assured to take up his representation.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that strong action would follow.