March 06, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded A-Plus grade to Annai Vailankanni Arts and Science College, Thanjavur.

According to the college release, the accreditation grade of A Plus was secured by the college with a cumulative grade point average of 3.45 on a four-point scale, which is valid for five years from March 1 this year.