‘Annadhanam’ for Ayyappa devotees begins in Thanjavur

December 30, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

‘Annadhanam’ (free feeding) for Ayyappa devotees passing through Thanjavur began at Sri Thanthondriamman Temple on Thanjavur-Tiruchi National Highway near the Collectorate here on Friday. The free feeding of devotees will be carried out Akila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangam, Thanjavur, till January 13 without interruption. A grocery consignment sponsored by Thanjavur Seva Sangam as its contribution for offering free food to the devotees passing through Azhutha and Pampa rivers near Sannidhanam in Kerala has also been sent, according to the Sangam sources.

