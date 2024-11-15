Annabishekams performed to Sivalingams at various temples

Annabishekam was performed to ‘Sivalingams’ on the occasion of Ippasi Pournami at various temples in Tiruchi region on Friday.

Traditionally, every year the annabishekam will be performed on the granite Siva Lingams installed at the sanctum sanctorums of the Saivite temples in Tamil Nadu, on the Full Moon Day (or on the preceding or next day at the temples where the “annabishekam” is performed based on the Star and not the ‘thithi’) of the Tamil month, Ippasi.

Around 1,000 kilograms of rice was cooked and used for the decoration of the 13-feet-high Siva Lingam installed at the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple. Around 500 kilograms of vegetables and fruits were also used to decorate the granite idol.

Annabishekam was performed at other Saivaite temples in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and other places in Thanjavur district.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees undertook ‘girivalam’ by going round the Thanjavur Big Temple from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Annabhishekam’ was performed to Siva Lingam at the famous Sri Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district.

Devotees in large numbers witnessed the holy event and offered worship to Lord Siva. One hundred bags of rice were cooked for the holy event and the idol of Siva Lingam was adorned with cooked rice and garlands from the morning.

Deeparadhanai was performed for the Siva Lingam and the cooked rice was later distributed as prasadam to the devotees who had converged at the temple. The entire arrangements were made by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the Kanchi Mutt Annabhishekam Committee.

