‘Annabishekam’ performed at Shiva temples

October 28, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

“Annabishekam” – anointment of the “Shivalingam” at the sanctum sanctorum of Shiva temples on the Full Moon Day of Tamil month Ippasi with cooked rice – was performed with religious fervour and gaiety at Shiva temples, including Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple, in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

Normally the anointment of “Shivalingams” would be performed during the Sunset but this year it was performed in the afternoon on Saturday owing to the lunar eclipse.

At the Big Temple, around 1000 kilograms of cooked rice, 900 kilograms of vegetables and fruits were used to cover the 13-foot-high “Peruvudaiyar” and a “maha arathi” was performed. Later in the night, the cooked rice, vegetables and fruits were distributed to the devotees as “prasadam” after the “theerthavari” ceremony performed by the temple priests, sources said.

Similar events were held at the Shiva temples located in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and other places.