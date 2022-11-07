Annabhishekam performed at Sri Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikondacholapuram

‘Annabhishekham’ being performed at Brihadeeswarar Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district on Monday.

Devotees in large numbers witnessed the ‘annabhishekam’ performed to Siva Lingam at the famous Sri Brihadeeswarar temple in Gangaikondacholapuram in neighbouring Ariyalur district on the ‘Aippasi Pournami day on Monday.

Hundred bags of rice were cooked for the ‘Annabhishekam’ which began at around 9 a.m. and went on till about 5 p.m. The ‘Mahadeeparadhana’ was held in the evening in which devotees in large numbers offered worship to the deity. Thereafter, the cooked rice was distributed as prasadam to the devotees. The annual event was organised by Sri Annabishekam Committee of Kanchi Sankara Mutt.