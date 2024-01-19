Anna University organises speech competition

January 19, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Forty-one schoolchildren showcased their English and Tamil oratory skills at a speech competition organised by the Anna University College of Engineering in Tiruchi to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Thursday. In the programme held on the campus of the Bharathidasan Institute of Technology, the students spoke on “Netaji’s contribution to the freedom struggle”. In the Tamil category, M.S. Mugilan, student of S.B.I.O. A. Higher Secondary School, Tiruchi, won the first place and N. Karunya of S.B.I.O.A Higher Secondary School won the first prize in the English category, according to press release.

