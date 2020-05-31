Anna Statue Roundabout gets a trim

Work on reducing the size of the Anna Statue Roundabout, a long-pending demand of the public and traffic personnel alike, began on Sunday evening. The State Highways department, which has undertaken the work had earlier widened a portion of the road from the roundabout to connect to the Chathram Bus Stand.

The stretch is frequented by vehicles from Srirangam and from old Karur Road towards Mela Chinthamani and during peak hours, traffic comes to a standstill. The roundabout, which is meant to ensure free flow of traffic, hinders it further, a commuter said. Road blocks would extend up to the Cauvery bridge.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official at the State Highways Department said that a plea was submitted to the District Collector through a former senior traffic police officer. “The Collector’s approval was received and a proposal was sent to the State,” he said. “It is long pending work and is an important requirement,” he added.

The roundabout, which currently has a diameter of 20 metres will be reduced to eight metres. The road which curves around the roundabout will also be widened, while the width of centre medians on both sides of the roundabout will be reduced.

The cost of the projects is estimated at ₹40 lakh, the official said. “Until Sunday, clearing the space around the roundabout, and setting up of barricades was under way. The primary work of reducing the size of it has begun using earthmovers to tear down the existing structure,” he said.

The Anna statue and a tiled platform constructed around it will be left untouched without any modifications, the senior official said. The work will be completed in 15 days owing to conducive conditions during the COVID 19 lockdown. Materials are also readily available, the official said.